Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Six Stolen Motorcycles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Police arrest two bike lifters with six stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Police have arrested two bike lifters, dacoits and street criminals and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to net two bike lifters, dacoits and street criminals namely Hamza Shafique and Abdul Rehman and recovered six stolen motorcycles, Rs 10,900 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

The arrested accused are record holders in dacoity and street crime cases.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

Recent Stories

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

17 minutes ago
 China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

2 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

3 hours ago
Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 ..

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

3 hours ago
 Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

3 hours ago
 Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of ai ..

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..

3 hours ago
 M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integ ..

M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025

3 hours ago
 ECB warns of weakening economy following interest ..

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan