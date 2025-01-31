Police arrest two bike lifters with six stolen motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Police have arrested two bike lifters, dacoits and street criminals and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to net two bike lifters, dacoits and street criminals namely Hamza Shafique and Abdul Rehman and recovered six stolen motorcycles, Rs 10,900 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

The arrested accused are record holders in dacoity and street crime cases.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.