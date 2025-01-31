Police Arrest Two Bike Lifters With Six Stolen Motorcycles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Police have arrested two bike lifters, dacoits and street criminals and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to net two bike lifters, dacoits and street criminals namely Hamza Shafique and Abdul Rehman and recovered six stolen motorcycles, Rs 10,900 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.
The arrested accused are record holders in dacoity and street crime cases.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19
Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners
Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP
UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..
M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025
ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers over 23 kg drugs in 6 operations7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with six stolen motorcycles7 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for Kashmir solidarity Day in Dir Lower37 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah asks PTI to seek solution through dialogue, not deadlock46 minutes ago
-
KP first province to form climate change policy: CM Assistant47 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad police crackdown weapons recovered, suspect arrested in encounter1 hour ago
-
GOC, Jhelum, visits Mirpur-AJK Varsity1 hour ago
-
ICT admin reviews anti-polio campaign arrangements starting Feb 31 hour ago
-
Aqeel Ahmad tells PTI to choose dialogue over confrontation1 hour ago
-
NAHE launches 2-week faculty development programme for Associate Professors of Federal, KP1 hour ago
-
DC directs polio workers to utilizes best efforts for achieving polio campaign’s targets1 hour ago
-
3.8-Magnitude earthquake jolts Jhelum, adjoining areas1 hour ago