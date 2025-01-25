Police arrest two bike lifters with three stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered three stolen motorcycles, stolen goods, cash Rs 100,000 and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Taxila Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Saeed Khaan and Zahid Gul and recovered three stolen motorcycles, stolen goods, cash Rs 100,000 and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

In another raid, Gujar Khan police arrested a proclaimed offender namely Naveed wanted in double murder case in which two citizens, Abdullah and Raheem were killed.

Two other accused wanted in double murder case were sent behind the bars earlier, the spokesman informed.