Police arrest two bike lifters with three stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals, recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni Police Station, managed to net two bike lifters, and street criminals namely Waqas and Naqash and recovered three stolen motorcycles, Rs 93,300 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

The accused had snatched two motorcycles on gun point while a bike was stolen.

The arrested accused are record holders in street crime cases. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.