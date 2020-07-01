Police arrest two bootleggers; recover 48 bottles of liquor

Rawalpindi Police have arrested two bootleggers and recovered 48 bottles of liquor from their possession, a police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested two bootleggers and recovered 48 bottles of liquor from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Cantonment police team under the supervision of SHO Cantt Police Station conducted a raid and arrested Malik Ishaq and Dawood Inayat and recovered 48 bottles of liquor.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

ASP Cantt appreciated the performance of Cantt police saying police are doing its job efficiently and crackdown against criminals should continue.

He said that it was the collective responsibility of every person in the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against the lawbreakers.