Police arrest two criminals in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested two criminals in injured condition after separate encounters in the limits of Phuleli and B-Section police stations.

According to the police spokesman, both criminals riding a motorbike engaged a mobile van of Phuleli police in an exchange of fire when the police asked them to stop.

One of them sustained a gunshot and fell from the motorbike while the other escaped.

The injured, identified as Sajid alias Sajju, was later arrested and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Sajju was also injured in another police encounter several years ago.

The police said the criminal was wanted by the police in many criminal cases.

In an police encounter, the B-Section police in Latifabad arrested Hakim Lohar in injured condition while his alleged accomplice who was riding the motorbike escaped.

Lohar was also shifted to the LUH.

The police said the suspect was booked in 10 FIRs including one of murder.