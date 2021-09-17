UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Criminals In Injured Condition

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:20 AM

Police arrest two criminals in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested two criminals in injured condition after separate encounters in the limits of Phuleli and B-Section police stations.

According to the police spokesman, both criminals riding a motorbike engaged a mobile van of Phuleli police in an exchange of fire when the police asked them to stop.

One of them sustained a gunshot and fell from the motorbike while the other escaped.

The injured, identified as Sajid alias Sajju, was later arrested and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Sajju was also injured in another police encounter several years ago.

The police said the criminal was wanted by the police in many criminal cases.

In an police encounter, the B-Section police in Latifabad arrested Hakim Lohar in injured condition while his alleged accomplice who was riding the motorbike escaped.

Lohar was also shifted to the LUH.

The police said the suspect was booked in 10 FIRs including one of murder.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Fire Police Exchange Mobile Hyderabad Van Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

2 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.