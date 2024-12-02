Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Dacoits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest two dacoits

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting two of active members of the gang and recovered cash Rs158,000, a stolen motorcycle, mobile phone, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police held two dacoits and street criminals namely Asif and Faisal and recovered Rs158,000, a stolen motorcycle, mobile phone, weapons and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Nasir Criminals From Race

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

3 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan