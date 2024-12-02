Police Arrest Two Dacoits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting two of active members of the gang and recovered cash Rs158,000, a stolen motorcycle, mobile phone, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Race Course police held two dacoits and street criminals namely Asif and Faisal and recovered Rs158,000, a stolen motorcycle, mobile phone, weapons and other items.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.
