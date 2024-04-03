Police Arrest Two Dangerous Dacoits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Burewala police claimed to have arrested two dangerous dacoits after an exchange of fire, here on Wednesday.
According to Gaggu Mandi police sources, a police team, headed by Assistant Sub Inspect (ASI) Abdul Sattar, was patrolling when it intercepted three motorcyclists.
The motorcyclists managed to escape away however, the police team chased the fleeing dacoits.
The dacoits opened fire at police team, in response to which the police retaliated. The dacoits, after throwing a motorcycle on the road, entered into an agriculture field. The police team managed to arrest two dacoit while one dacoit managed to escape.
The arrested dacoits are identified as Salman and Ahsan, residents of Chak No 19/WB.
Police have registered the case and started an investigation.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister Amir Muqam visits Afghan Commissionerate for briefing5 minutes ago
-
Pre-Eid shopping frenzy brings festive vibes to markets across AJK5 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up in AJK ahead of Eid5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir gears up for celebration of Eid5 minutes ago
-
25 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering5 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against electricity theft15 minutes ago
-
CM reviews implementation of solid waste management system across Punjab15 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas15 minutes ago
-
Seminar on empowering youth of merged districts through leadership development held15 minutes ago
-
GCUF announces result of master level degree programmes15 minutes ago
-
President for promoting trade, business linkages with Singapore25 minutes ago
-
Narowal DC visits 'Sasta Ramzan Bazaar'25 minutes ago