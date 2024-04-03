Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Dangerous Dacoits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Police arrest two dangerous dacoits

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Burewala police claimed to have arrested two dangerous dacoits after an exchange of fire, here on Wednesday.

According to Gaggu Mandi police sources, a police team, headed by Assistant Sub Inspect (ASI) Abdul Sattar, was patrolling when it intercepted three motorcyclists.

The motorcyclists managed to escape away however, the police team chased the fleeing dacoits.

The dacoits opened fire at police team, in response to which the police retaliated. The dacoits, after throwing a motorcycle on the road, entered into an agriculture field. The police team managed to arrest two dacoit while one dacoit managed to escape.

The arrested dacoits are identified as Salman and Ahsan, residents of Chak No 19/WB.

Police have registered the case and started an investigation.

