Police arrest two drug dealers

Dera police during a successful operation against drug dealers arrested two accused and recovered 540 gram of heroin and 90 gram ice from their possession here on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against drug dealers arrested two accused and recovered 540 gram of heroin and 90 gram ice from their possession here on Tuesday.

According to details, Yarik police arrested the accused Anwar Kamal son of Javed resident of Pezo during the search operation near Chunda area and recovered 140 grams of heroin from his possession .

While in another action, Paharpur Police arrested Muhammad Shakeel, s/o Muhammad Hanif, resident of Paharpur, and recovered 400 gram heroin and 90 gram ice from his possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused persons under the anti-narcotics.