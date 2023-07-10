Police arrest two drug peddler, recover mainpuri, raw material

Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered Mainpuri and raw materials from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered Mainpuri and raw materials from their possession.

SHO of B section police station Inspector Najam u din Nizamani under supervision of DSP Agha Abdul Majeed Pathan during patrolling near Bismillah City arrested two accused MuhammadMaahi and Gullzar and recovered 400 packets of Mainpuri and raw material from their possession.

Police registered a case against the accused against Mainpuri act .