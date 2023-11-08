Police arrest two drug peddler, recovered mainpuri, raw material

(@FahadShabbir)

Police in a drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday, foiled a bid to supply a huge quantity of raw material used in the production of mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Police in a drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday, foiled a bid to supply a huge quantity of raw material used in the production of mainpuri.

SHO Sub Inspector Bhitai Nagar Police station Ghulam Asghar Tunio, acting on a tip-off, arrested two suspects Arbaz Khan and Shahzaib Khan and recovered 35 bags of mainpuri material.

Police have registered a case against accused under gutka and mainpui act.

APP/nsm