Police arrest two drug peddlers

Police in a crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 20 bottles of liquor and 1500 packets of gutka from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Police in a crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 20 bottles of liquor and 1500 packets of gutka from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan sardar Niazi, Incharge CIA police carried out raids in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested an accused Baaldev s/o Gul Ji Meghwar and recovered 20 bottles of liquor.

Police in another drive arrested a Drug peddler Ghansham and recovered 1500 packets of gutka from his possession.

Police have registered cases against suspects under the Narcotics control Act.