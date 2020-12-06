UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:00 PM

Police arrest two drug peddlers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested two drug peddlers in Dhor Kot area and recovered 38 liters liquor from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Dhor Kot conducted raid at a den and arrested two drug peddlers.

They also recovered 38 liters liquor from them.The accused were identified as Fayyaz and Shafqat.

The police have registered a case and started further probe.

