Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers

Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:43 PM

Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered charas, heroin and liquor from their possession here on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered charas, heroin and liquor from their possession here on Monday.

In the first raid police recovered 1420 gram charas and 71 bottles of liquor from Faisal s/o Mehboob Elahi r/o Faqeerabad from the jurisdiction of Attock Saddar police station while in another raid police arrested Sahib Khan r/o Bannu from the jurisdiction of Rangoo police station and recovered 1220 gram charas and 1040 gram heroin from his possession.

Cases under the act have been registered against them and both have been sent behind the bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

