Police arrest two drug peddlers

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested two drug peddlers during a raid conducted here on Wednesday and recovered more than 10 kg hash from their possession.

According to police, acting on the directions of DPO Faisal Shehzad, Gogera police during an operation against drug dealers, arrested an accused Fida Hussain and recovered 6.

1 kg hash.

Meanwhile, 4.2kg hash was recovered from the possession of accused Ahmed Saeed alias Saee.

Police had registering separate cases against the accused.

Further investigation was underway, said police.