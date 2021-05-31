UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers

Mon 31st May 2021

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two drug peddlers on Monday and recovered gutka and marijuana from their possession from the jurisdiction of Deiplo police station.

The action was taken following the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi.

Police said they recovered 2200 packets of gutka from the accused identified as Azad Gul.

Meanwhile Station House Officer Chachro arrested a suspect Gaaji Meghwar and recovered 80 gram marijuana from his possession. Police have registered a case against the accused under Narcotics substance control Act.

More Stories From Pakistan

