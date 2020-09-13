UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Gutka Recovered.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:40 PM

Police arrest two drug peddlers, gutka recovered.

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Police in its crackdown against Narcotics and anti-social elements on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered gutka and a jeep from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Incharge CIA Police with his team conducted a raid in territorial jurisdiction of Islamkot Police station and arrested two accused identified as Muhammad Hussain s/o Lakho and Shaukat Ali s/o Sher Muhammad Nohriyo and seized 10,500 packets of safina and GND gutka from their possession.

Police have registered cases against accused under the Narcotics substance control Act.

Related Topics

Police CIA Tharparkar Sunday From Jeep

Recent Stories

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Pro League organises strategic retreat with In ..

43 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,449 new COVID-19 cases

43 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

1 hour ago

FTA issues new basic tax information bulletin

1 hour ago

Jafza webinar highlights way forward to empower SM ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.