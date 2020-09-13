Police arrest two drug peddlers, gutka recovered.

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Police in its crackdown against Narcotics and anti-social elements on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered gutka and a jeep from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Incharge CIA Police with his team conducted a raid in territorial jurisdiction of Islamkot Police station and arrested two accused identified as Muhammad Hussain s/o Lakho and Shaukat Ali s/o Sher Muhammad Nohriyo and seized 10,500 packets of safina and GND gutka from their possession.

Police have registered cases against accused under the Narcotics substance control Act.