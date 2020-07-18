Police arrest Two drug peddlers, gutkaa recovered

Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

On the special directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Khan SHO Vijoto Ameen Junejo conducted a raid in his jurisdiction and recovered 15,000 packets of Indian gutka which was concealed in secret cavities of a car and arrested two suspects Rustam Chandio and Faheem Junejo and impounded car used in crime.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Narcotics Control Act.