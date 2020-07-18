UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Gutkaa Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:47 PM

Police arrest Two drug peddlers, gutkaa recovered

Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

On the special directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Khan SHO Vijoto Ameen Junejo conducted a raid in his jurisdiction and recovered 15,000 packets of Indian gutka which was concealed in secret cavities of a car and arrested two suspects Rustam Chandio and Faheem Junejo and impounded car used in crime.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Narcotics Control Act.

Related Topics

India Police Car Tharparkar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Abbas appear as star bowlers for Team ..

52 minutes ago

Kuwaiti Amir Admitted to Hospital for Medical Exam ..

3 minutes ago

All-out arrangements finalized to combat flash flo ..

3 minutes ago

APHC concerned over new construction policy of occ ..

3 minutes ago

Bootlegger held with 160 bottles of imported wine

3 minutes ago

Mexico analyzes video showing military-style carte ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.