Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers ,gutka.motorcycles Recovered

21 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Police arrest two drug peddlers ,gutka.motorcycles recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Police in Mithi on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered gutka and two motorcycles from their possession.

According to the spokesperson, On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO kaloi Police station conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested two accused identified as Zahid s/o Kando Khan and Muhammad Aslam s/o Manzoor Ali Nohrio and recovered 840 packets of safina gutka and two motorcycles from their possession.

Police have registered a case against suspects under the Narcotics substance control Act.

More Stories From Pakistan

