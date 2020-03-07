UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Liquor, Charas Recovered

Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:44 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Police in a bid against narcotics on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered Charas and illicit liquor from their possession.

According to details Incharge Pabun police check post while checking on Jhando khoso link road arrested a drug peddler Umer alias Raja and recovered 20 kg Charas.

In a separate targeted drive Tando Jam police arrested a drug peddler Abdul Ghafoor s/o Wahid Bux Khaskheli and recovered 10 liters liquor from his possession.

Police registered cases against both suspects under narcotics control Act.

