Police arrest two drug peddlers, liquor, gutka recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered gutka and illicit liquor from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Model police station Mithi acting on a tip-off conducted raid in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested two accused identified as Diyal das s/o Laloo Meghwar and Sudheer s/o Laung Qambrani and recovered 10 liters illicit liquor and 1640 packets of safina gutka from their possession.

Police have registered a case against suspects under the Narcotics substance control Act.