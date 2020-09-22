UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Liquor Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Police arrest two drug peddlers, liquor recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi Incharge CIA police raided a wine brewery and arrested a drug peddler identified as lajpat S/O Hari Singh and seized 125 liters of illicit liquor.

Separately, SHO Chachro arrested a drug peddler Sadam s/o Jakhro meghwar and recovered 20 liters of illicit liquor from his possession. Police had registered a case against both accused under the Narcotics control Act.

