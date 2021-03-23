Police arrest two drug peddlers, liquor recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquour from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO vijoto conducted raid in his jurisdiction and arrested two accused identified as Punhoo alias Ponyoon s/o Haalo kolhi and Paato s/o Sakhoo bheel and recovered 160 liters illicit liquor from their possession.

Police have registered cases against accused.