UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Liquor Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Police arrest two drug peddlers, liquor recovered

Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession in two different raids here Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession in two different raids here Saturday.

According to police sources, police carried out a raid in goods naka road area near Newspaper market and held an accused namely Shoaib s/o Jahangir Shaikh and recovered 10 liters of liquor and registered a case against him.

In another drive Paban check post police conducted a raid in Bakshoo Leghari link road area and arrested Abdul Qadeer s/o Ali Muhammad Khaskheli with10 liters illicit liquor.

Police have registered cases against suspects under the hudood ordinance.

Related Topics

Police Road Market Post From

Recent Stories

Ogier leads Evans in Rally of Italy as Tanak, Sord ..

9 minutes ago

Italian coastguard blocks German migrant rescue bo ..

9 minutes ago

Bosnia demolishes church built near Srebrenica

9 minutes ago

Springboks recall veteran Morne Steyn for Lions se ..

9 minutes ago

Border fencing with Afghanistan to be completed in ..

9 minutes ago

Djokovic, Nadal set French Open landmarks, Italian ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.