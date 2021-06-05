Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Liquor Recovered
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession in two different raids here Saturday.
According to police sources, police carried out a raid in goods naka road area near Newspaper market and held an accused namely Shoaib s/o Jahangir Shaikh and recovered 10 liters of liquor and registered a case against him.
In another drive Paban check post police conducted a raid in Bakshoo Leghari link road area and arrested Abdul Qadeer s/o Ali Muhammad Khaskheli with10 liters illicit liquor.
Police have registered cases against suspects under the hudood ordinance.