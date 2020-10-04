UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Manipuri Gutkaa Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Police arrest two drug peddlers, manipuri gutkaa recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered Manipuri and gutka material from their possession.

According to details, Cantonment police during patrolling arrested two suspects identified as Shahbaz Mehmood and Naveed alias Nomi from the Gul center area and confiscated about 1000 Manipuri and raw material from their possession and impounded a car.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Narcotics substance control Act.

Related Topics

Police Car Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

2 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

2 hours ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

3 hours ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.