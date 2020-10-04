Police arrest two drug peddlers, manipuri gutkaa recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered Manipuri and gutka material from their possession.

According to details, Cantonment police during patrolling arrested two suspects identified as Shahbaz Mehmood and Naveed alias Nomi from the Gul center area and confiscated about 1000 Manipuri and raw material from their possession and impounded a car.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Narcotics substance control Act.