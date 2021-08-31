Police arrest two drug peddlers, marijuana, liquor recovered

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The local Police of Mirpur Khas on Tuesday claimed to arrest two drug peddlers while recovering marijuana and illicit liquor from their possession.

According to the police sources, following the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Rtd) Asad Ali Chaudhri, CIA Incharge Inayat Ali Zardari along with his team, carried out a raid in the jurisdiction of Phulhadiyon police station and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Pervaiz Shar and Raham Ali Shar and seized 1160 grams marijuana and 320 liters of illicit liquour from their possession.

Police registered cases against accused under Hudood ordinance and narcotics substance control act.further investigation was underway.