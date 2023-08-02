Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

Police in its continued drive against criminals and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested two gutka suppliers and recovered gutka from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against criminals and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested two gutka suppliers and recovered gutka from their possession.

SHO Inspector Azam Mir Gopang under the supervision of ASP Cantt Alina Rajper acting on a tip-off arrested Gutka suppliers Karam Khan Bhand and Qambar Khan Bhand and recovered different types of Indian gutkaa.

GOR Police has registered a case against the accused under gutka and Main puri act.