Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recover Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2023 | 11:40 PM

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against criminals on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.

On the directions of SSP Sujawal, Syed Imdad Ali Shah, SHO Chauhar Jamali, Qurban Ali Sanjrani acting on a tip-off conducted a successful operation at Qadir Dino Shah Road near Gongani Golai and held two accused Mushtaq alias Piki Gajrio and Sharif alias Lala Sehto and seized 1,100 grams of hashish from their possession while one accused managed to escape.

Police registered a case against the accused under the control of the narcotics substance Act.

