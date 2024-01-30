Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recover Illicit Liquor
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor from their possession.
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor from their possession.
SHO pInyari on a tip-off conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction arrested two drug peddlers Muhammad Wasim Malik and Muhammad Ali Arain and recovered 20 liters of illicit liquor.
Police have registered a case against the accused under the hudood ordinance while further investigation was underway.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections
FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..
Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam
NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage
Senate committee vows to safeguard CAA pensioners' rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh52 seconds ago
-
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children4 minutes ago
-
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler4 minutes ago
-
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup10 minutes ago
-
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.10 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections10 minutes ago
-
Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam18 minutes ago
-
NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage18 minutes ago
-
Senate committee vows to safeguard CAA pensioners' rights18 minutes ago
-
Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended2 hours ago
-
Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power2 hours ago