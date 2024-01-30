Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recover Illicit Liquor

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor from their possession.

SHO pInyari on a tip-off conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction arrested two drug peddlers Muhammad Wasim Malik and Muhammad Ali Arain and recovered 20 liters of illicit liquor.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the hudood ordinance while further investigation was underway.

APP/nsm

