Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor from their possession.

SHO pInyari on a tip-off conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction arrested two drug peddlers Muhammad Wasim Malik and Muhammad Ali Arain and recovered 20 liters of illicit liquor.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the hudood ordinance while further investigation was underway.

