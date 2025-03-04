Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover liqour, mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor and mainpuri from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali DSP Latifabad Gul Hassan Thebo while carrying out raid in his territorial jurisdiction arrested two accused Azhar Shah and Rashid Siddiqui and recovered 20 bottles of liquor and mainpuri from their possession.

Police have registered case against the arrested suspects under the Hudood Ordinance and Gutka and Mainpuri Act.