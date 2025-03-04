Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recover Liqour, Mainpuri

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover liqour, mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor and mainpuri from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali DSP Latifabad Gul Hassan Thebo while carrying out raid in his territorial jurisdiction arrested two accused Azhar Shah and Rashid Siddiqui and recovered 20 bottles of liquor and mainpuri from their possession.

Police have registered case against the arrested suspects under the Hudood Ordinance and Gutka and Mainpuri Act.

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in ..

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

13 minutes ago
 Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

43 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

1 hour ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

2 hours ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

2 hours ago
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

3 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

3 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan