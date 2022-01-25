UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recover Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 11:30 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 35 liters liquor from their possession in Khairpur Tamewali and Hasilpur areas.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, police parties of PS Hasilpur and Khairpur Tamewali conducted raids at liquor factories within their jurisdiction and arrested two alleged drug pushers.

The police recovered 35 liters liquor from the factory and confiscated all items used in manufacturing of liquor.

The accused were identified as Wazir and Abid. The police have registered cases against the suspects. Further probe was in process.

