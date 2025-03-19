Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover liquor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that SHO, A section Police Naik Muhammad Khoso during patrolling near Amani Shah graveyard arrested an accused Asif Ali Pathan and recovered liquor bottles from his possession.

In another action police apprehended a drug supplier Nazakat Pathan near Maaji hospital while delivering liquor bottles, accused was wanted to police.