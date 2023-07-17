Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recover Mainpuri, Raw Material

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri, raw material

Police in its continued drive against criminals and narcotics on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered Mainpuri and raw materials from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against criminals and narcotics on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered Mainpuri and raw materials from their possession.

SHO Tando jam police station Sub Inspector Liaqat Ali Kumbhar acting on a tip-off conducted a successful raid at the home of notorious mainpuri dealerShoaib alias Shobi and arrested two accused Kaaloo and Rehan Lund and recovered 200 packets of mainpuri and a large quantity of raw material while their four accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.

