Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recover Mainpuri
Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested two accused and recovered raw material and mainpuri from their possession
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested two accused and recovered raw material and mainpuri from their possession.
Police Spokesman informed that City Police acting on a tip-off in different areas arrested two accused namely Muhammad Waqs Qureshi and Junaid Masih and recovered 800 packets of mainpuri and 8 bags of raw material from their possession.
Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.
