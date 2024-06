Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri

Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered mainpuri from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered mainpuri from their possession.

AirPort Police Incharge Babar Lodhi along with his staff while patrolling near Green tower chowk Gulistan-e-Sarmast arrested a drug peddler Zubair Ahmed Qureshi and recovered 480 packets of mainpuri from his possession.

SHO Hali Road Junaid Tahiri while patrolling near Sabzi Mandi nullah arrested a mainpuri supplier Amir and recovered 250 packets of mainpuri from his possession.

Police have registered cases against accused in different Police stations under gutka and mainpuri act.

APP/nsm