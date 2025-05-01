Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recover Mainpuri
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered mainpuri from his possession.
SHO Hatri police station Inspector Ghulam Farooque Rahupoto with his team conducted a raid near Kakoo Mangwani link road and held two accused Imran mashori and Fayaz Mashori and recovered 600 packets of mainpuri from their possession.
Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.
