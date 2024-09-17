Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover marijuana

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Police in its two separate drives against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession.

SHO Hali Road police station Sub Inspector Shaukat Ali Malokhani along with staff, acting on a tip-off carried out a raid near Gadi graveyard and arrested a notorious drug peddler Rashid Ali and recovered 1050 gram marijuana from his possession.

In another raid near Railway Workshop, Hali road police arrested a drug peddler Jamil alias Mushki and recovered 1100 kilogram marijuana from his possession.

Police have registered cases against the criminals under the substance of narcotics control act.

