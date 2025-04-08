Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover marijuana, mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered marijuana and mainpuri from his possession.

A police spokesman informed here that SHO Tando Yousuf police station Inspector Tahir Hussain Mughal and his team while patrolling near Bhatti village link road held a notorious drug peddler Shah zaib and recovered marijuana from his possession.

In another drive near Edhi graveyard arrested a drug peddler Ayaz alias yoga and recovered 250 packets of mainpuri from his possession.

Police has registered case against suspects under narcotics act and gutka act.

APP/nsm