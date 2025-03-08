Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover over 2kg of Heroin & Hashish

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a significant blow to the illicit drug trade, the Police Organized Crime Unit, led by Assistant Sub Inspectors Nasrullah Khan and Irfan Ali on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over 2kg of heroin and hashish from different areas.

According to reports, ASI Nasrullah Khan apprehended Ghulam Murtaza, a drug peddler, after recovering 1225 grams of heroin. Meanwhile, ASI Irfan Ali arrested Tahir, another drug peddler, after seizing 1100 grams of hashish.

Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals under the provisions of narcotics at Chenab Nagar Police Station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed stated that a crackdown was underway across the district as part of a special campaign to protect future generations from the scourge of drugs. He also emphasized that punishments will be meted out to drug peddlers following standard investigations to ensure justice is served.

