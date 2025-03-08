Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recover Over 2kg Of Heroin & Hashish
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 10:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a significant blow to the illicit drug trade, the Police Organized Crime Unit, led by Assistant Sub Inspectors Nasrullah Khan and Irfan Ali on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over 2kg of heroin and hashish from different areas.
According to reports, ASI Nasrullah Khan apprehended Ghulam Murtaza, a drug peddler, after recovering 1225 grams of heroin. Meanwhile, ASI Irfan Ali arrested Tahir, another drug peddler, after seizing 1100 grams of hashish.
Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals under the provisions of narcotics at Chenab Nagar Police Station.
District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed stated that a crackdown was underway across the district as part of a special campaign to protect future generations from the scourge of drugs. He also emphasized that punishments will be meted out to drug peddlers following standard investigations to ensure justice is served.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover over 2kg of Heroin & Hashish2 minutes ago
-
Harassing any women Maryam Nawaz’s red line: Mehwish2 minutes ago
-
Women devising policies for better future: MNA2 minutes ago
-
199 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering: Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Mirpur Development Authority starts facing a financial crunch22 minutes ago
-
Burns Centre hosts Iftar dinner32 minutes ago
-
Retailer arrested for swindling beneficiaries of Punjab's Nigahban Ramazan Package32 minutes ago
-
Ramzan package distribution continues in Jhang42 minutes ago
-
Police foil attack in Sadar area, arrest one accused42 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in explosion near police mobile42 minutes ago
-
Lawyers, farmers unite against sugar mills in Chiniot over unpaid sugarcane dues42 minutes ago
-
Pay-orders of Negahban package distributed among 278,859 people42 minutes ago