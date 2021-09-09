Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered 2500 gm hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers arrested two accused besides recovering 2500 grams hashish from their possession here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Line police held drug peddlers Arif Khan and Salam Khan for possessing 2500 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations were underway, he added.