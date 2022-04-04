UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recovered Gutka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have confiscated a huge quantity of safina gutka and arrested two accused.

According to details, SHO Matli Police Station, Sub Inspector Mir Muhammad Gadahi acting on a tip-off conducted successful raid on Baran Checkpost on Hyderabad-Matli Road and seized 20 bags of safina gutka which was concealed in a car bearing number BEY-063 and arrested two accused Faizoo Jatoi and Khanam Ali Machi.

Police registered a case against the accused under gutka act.

More Stories From Pakistan

