Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered gutka

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have confiscated a huge quantity of safina gutka and arrested two accused.

According to details, SHO Matli Police Station, Sub Inspector Mir Muhammad Gadahi acting on a tip-off conducted successful raid on Baran Checkpost on Hyderabad-Matli Road and seized 20 bags of safina gutka which was concealed in a car bearing number BEY-063 and arrested two accused Faizoo Jatoi and Khanam Ali Machi.

Police registered a case against the accused under gutka act.