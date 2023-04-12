Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered illicit liquor in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.

Incharge Paban police station along with his team conducted a raid on Hussain Khan link road and held two accused Laal Jan alias Tiloo pitafi and Nauman alias Nomi kashmiri and recovered 15 liters of illicit liquor.

Police said that one of the accomplices of peddlers Mashooque Pitafi managed to escape.

Police registered a case against the accused under Hudood ordinance while search for the escaped accused was underway.