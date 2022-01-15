Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, motorcycle

Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered illicit liquor and a motorcycle from their possession

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered illicit liquor and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to details, a police team led by SHO Mirpur Bathoro Liaqat li Jiskani carried out a raid on a liquor factory and recovered 150 liters of illicit liquor and raw material used in liquor making while accused Sudhir Baghal managed to escape.

In another raid near Mehmood stop a suspect Noor Ahmed alias Noroo Chandio held with 20 liters of liquor while his accomplice fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, in a separate drive, an accused Abdul Ghafoor Parhyar was arrested and possessing 10 liters of liquor. Police have registered separate cases under Narcotics control act at Mirpur Bathoro police station.