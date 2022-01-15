UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recovered Liquor, Motorcycle

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, motorcycle

Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered illicit liquor and a motorcycle from their possession

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered illicit liquor and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to details, a police team led by SHO Mirpur Bathoro Liaqat li Jiskani carried out a raid on a liquor factory and recovered 150 liters of illicit liquor and raw material used in liquor making while accused Sudhir Baghal managed to escape.

In another raid near Mehmood stop a suspect Noor Ahmed alias Noroo Chandio held with 20 liters of liquor while his accomplice fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, in a separate drive, an accused Abdul Ghafoor Parhyar was arrested and possessing 10 liters of liquor. Police have registered separate cases under Narcotics control act at Mirpur Bathoro police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mirpur Bathoro Criminals From

Recent Stories

Man City sink Chelsea to boost title charge

Man City sink Chelsea to boost title charge

2 minutes ago
 Putin eyes construction of Arctic rail link

Putin eyes construction of Arctic rail link

2 minutes ago
 Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal as Bayern ..

Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal as Bayern rout Cologne

2 minutes ago
 Court rejects bail pleas of former SHO, two police ..

Court rejects bail pleas of former SHO, two police constables in custodial killi ..

5 minutes ago
 Tsunami warning in Tonga, US West Coast after volc ..

Tsunami warning in Tonga, US West Coast after volcanic eruption

5 minutes ago
 Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died in unr ..

Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died in unrest

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.