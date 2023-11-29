Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, mainpuri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor and mainpuri from their possession.

SHO forte police station sub-Inspector Malak Jawed Iqbal under the supervision of DSP city Syed Ahmed Ali Shah during patrolling arrested two suppliers Faheem and Haroon Qureshi and recovered 200 packets of manipuri and 6 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession.

Police have registered cases against suspects under Hudood Ordinance and Gutka Act.