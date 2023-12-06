Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered marijuna

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession.

SHO Hatri Police station Ziyad Ali Noonari along with his team conducted a raid near Dargaah Hussain Shah arrested two drug peddlers Habibullah and Jawed Khichi and seized 1540 kg of marijuana from their possession.

Police have registered cases against suspects under the substance of Narcotics Control Act.