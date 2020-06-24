Police arrest two drug peddlers, seize liquor

District police in a successful operation against drugs recovered a huge quantity of wine and claimed the arrest of two peddlers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :District police in a successful operation against drugs recovered a huge quantity of wine and claimed the arrest of two peddlers.

The operation was conducted by Jamal Shah Police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Tanveer Hussain Tunio.

The Jamal Shah Police during cordon in the Police Station jurisdiction signaled a suspicious car to stop. However; the car inmates attempted to flee from the scene but were stopped by police.

On checkup police recovered 124 bottles of whisky and arrested two carriers identified as Fayyaz and Afzal.

Police later registered a case against peddlers and shifted them to lock up.