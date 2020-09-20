Police arrest two drug pushers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Police, in a drive against Narcotics and anti-social elements, on Sunday arrested two drug pushers and recovered one kg chars from their possessions.

According to details, Jamshoro Police acting on a tip-off conducted raid on old toll plaza and arrested two accused identified as Zulfiqar Ali Pathan and Aziz Pathan and recovered one kg charas from their possession.

Police have registered a case against them and started investigations.