Police Arrest Two Drug Pushers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Police, in a drive against Narcotics and anti-social elements, on Sunday arrested two drug pushers and recovered one kg chars from their possessions.
According to details, Jamshoro Police acting on a tip-off conducted raid on old toll plaza and arrested two accused identified as Zulfiqar Ali Pathan and Aziz Pathan and recovered one kg charas from their possession.
Police have registered a case against them and started investigations.