Police arrest two drug pushers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 21 bottles of wine and 420 packets of Safina gutka from their possession.

According to the police sources, Anees s/o Sarang Meghawar arrested with 21 Indian made wine bottles,Naresh Mehshori arrested with 420 packets of Safina Gutka.

Later, cases against the apprehended accused were registered under the Drugs Act.