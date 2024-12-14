Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Drug Pushers

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Police in its continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals on Saturday arrested two suppliers and recovered liquor from their possessions.

The Incharge seri check post Atta Muhammad Kakaa along with his staff, acting on a tip-off, arrested a drug supplier Munawar Ali Malah possessing 35 liters of liqour while his accomplice managed to escape.

In another drive Incharge Paban police Liaquat Ali Sarki along with staff arrested drug supplier Bashir Madawani and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession.

Police have registered cases against accused at different police stations.

