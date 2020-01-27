UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Drug Pushers In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

Police arrest two drug pushers in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur police have arrested two drug pushers and registered cases against them, the police said

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur police have arrested two drug pushers and registered cases against them, the police said.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a police party of PS Kotwali arrested the accused and recovered 50 liters of local made liquor from his possession.

The accused was identified as Kana.

A team of PS Sadar apprehended the drug pusher and seized 30 liters of liquor from his possession. The suspect was recognized as Anwar.

The police have registered cases against the accused, respectively. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Accountability Court (AC) summons Asif Ali Zardari ..

15 minutes ago

Justice Umar Ata Bandial recuses to hear former fe ..

15 minutes ago

Surkov Remains Russian Presidential Aide - Kremlin ..

15 minutes ago

Credit goes to people, parliament for resolving is ..

15 minutes ago

Mongolia launches campaign to promote domestic pro ..

38 minutes ago

Afghan Interior Ministry Acknowledges Plane Crash ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.