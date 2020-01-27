Police arrest two drug pushers in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Bahawalpur police have arrested two drug pushers and registered cases against them, the police said

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur police have arrested two drug pushers and registered cases against them, the police said.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a police party of PS Kotwali arrested the accused and recovered 50 liters of local made liquor from his possession.

The accused was identified as Kana.

A team of PS Sadar apprehended the drug pusher and seized 30 liters of liquor from his possession. The suspect was recognized as Anwar.

The police have registered cases against the accused, respectively. Further probe was underway.