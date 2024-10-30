Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Drug Suppliers, Recover Gutka, Mainpuri

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 11:57 PM

Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested two drug suppliers and recovered gutka from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested two drug suppliers and recovered gutka from their possession.

Station House officer (SHO) B-section police, Tahir Hussain Mughal acting on a tip-off with his staff in nursery road Latifabad apprehended two suspects Qadir Khan Pathan and Kifayat Brohi and recovered 15750 Indian gutka packets and

a huge quantity of mainpuri from their possession.

Police also took a car into their custody used for supplying gutka and registered a case against suspects under gutka and mainpuri act.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

India Police Road Car Criminals From

Recent Stories

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

2 minutes ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

4 minutes ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

2 minutes ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

4 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

4 minutes ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

5 minutes ago
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic e ..

UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..

5 minutes ago
 KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightni ..

KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident

5 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all co ..

Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM

5 minutes ago
 ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism cas ..

ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case

5 minutes ago
 Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Ch ..

Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz

5 minutes ago
 Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM D ..

Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan