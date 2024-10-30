Police Arrest Two Drug Suppliers, Recover Gutka, Mainpuri
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 11:57 PM
Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested two drug suppliers and recovered gutka from their possession
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested two drug suppliers and recovered gutka from their possession.
Station House officer (SHO) B-section police, Tahir Hussain Mughal acting on a tip-off with his staff in nursery road Latifabad apprehended two suspects Qadir Khan Pathan and Kifayat Brohi and recovered 15750 Indian gutka packets and
a huge quantity of mainpuri from their possession.
Police also took a car into their custody used for supplying gutka and registered a case against suspects under gutka and mainpuri act.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident
Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM
ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case
Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz
Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking all out measures to ensure clean & green environment: Kanwal3 minutes ago
-
Kayani congratulates independent group on SCBA election win4 minutes ago
-
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge2 minutes ago
-
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, infrastructure4 minutes ago
-
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris4 minutes ago
-
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: Federal Minister for ..5 minutes ago
-
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident5 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM5 minutes ago
-
ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case5 minutes ago
-
Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar5 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary appointed as Coordinator General, COMSTECH2 minutes ago
-
One Khwarij terrorist killed other apprehended injured in Zhob operation: ISPR5 minutes ago