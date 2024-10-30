Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested two drug suppliers and recovered gutka from their possession

Station House officer (SHO) B-section police, Tahir Hussain Mughal acting on a tip-off with his staff in nursery road Latifabad apprehended two suspects Qadir Khan Pathan and Kifayat Brohi and recovered 15750 Indian gutka packets and

a huge quantity of mainpuri from their possession.

Police also took a car into their custody used for supplying gutka and registered a case against suspects under gutka and mainpuri act.

